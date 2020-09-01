PULLMAN, Wash. - Members of the Washington National Guard will be heading to Pullman to help with COVID-19 testing efforts.
According to the Washington Military Department, 25 members of the National Guard will be helping to set up and operate a testing location at the request of Whitman County.
Testing will reportedly begin on Tuesday, September 8.
According to Washington State University, coronavirus testing capacity on the Pullman campus is being aggressively expanding.
"In the coming days, a coordinated system of mobile services and then a fixed site will begin providing symptomatic, diagnostic testing for the large number of students who returned to Pullman even though WSU had transitioned to a primarily distanced delivery model for the fall 2020 semester," according to the university's website.
The efforts come as public health authorities continue to report increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases involving WSU students living in privately owned, off-campus housing.
“We have plans and teams in place,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “Our highest priority is the health and safety of our students, employees and the communities where WSU facilities are located. Just as we’ve done throughout this pandemic, we’re responding to emerging needs as they are identified and leveraging the expertise of our faculty, staff and community partners.”
