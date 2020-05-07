OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Corrections is reporting 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates in the corrections system.
A web page on the DOC's website lists the number of staff members and inmates who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and what facility they're connected to.
A majority of the inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 reside in the Monroe Correctional Complex in Monroe, Washington. At least 16 inmates and nine staff have tested positive at the correctional complex.
At both the Washington Corrections Center and the Washington State Penitentiary, two staff members and one inmate have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
At least one inmate has tested positive at the Community Medical Center, and seven inmates have tested positive at the Reynolds Work Release site.
No inmates the Airway Heights Corrections Center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but two staff members have.
