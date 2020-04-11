SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District has confimred that the county's total of COVID-19 cases is now up to 262, with the death toll still at 14.
Those totals are as of Saturday, April 11. The Health District is working with health care providers and the Washington State Department of health to identify and reach out to those who may have come in contact with the infected individuals. Confirmed cases will be monitored for fever and respirator symptoms.
The Health District is continuing to emphasize the importance of taking recommended measures to slow the spread of coronavirus through personal preparedness measures and social distancing.
Further information and recommendations are available on the Health District's website HERE.
