According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, there are 28 cases of COVID-19 at the Kootenai County Jail.
Twenty-three of the cases are inmates with five being staff. The Sheriff's Office said the inmate population is 358 which means six-percent of the population has COVID-19.
The Sheriff's Office said the first case was reported on August 5 with three more positive cases on August 7 and 23 more Monday morning.
Medical staff at the jail are working to test inmates and staff based on their exposure to people who are positive.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said staff is required to wear masks and PPE when inside the facility. Visitors are also required to wear face masks.
