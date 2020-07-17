Update: The City of Sandpoint says the response to its free mask distribution event Friday morning was so overwhelming they ran out of masks for the second giveaway session in the afternoon.
A city administrator says the city distributed all of the 3,000 masks they had prior to 10 a.m. The second distribution event, originally scheduled for Friday from 4-6 p.m. will be rescheduled for next week.
"We have more masks on order and will announce the distribution date and time when we receive them," the administrator said. "We hope that will be next Friday."
Previous coverage:
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The City of Sandpoint will be holding free mask distribution events Friday morning and Friday evening.
The city says any Sandpoint community members, business owners or employees can come get them with no identification required.
The drive-up event will take place in the Travers Park parking lot at 2102 Pine St. from 8-10 a.m. and again from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, July 17.
A city administrator says they have purchased 3,000 masks to be distributed through CARES Act funding and plans to distribute packages of five fabric masks per person.
