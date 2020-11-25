In the fight to contain the Coronavirus, the pandemic isn't taking the holidays off.
As Thanksgiving approaches, a new study is showing a spike in the number of people who are out of work, struggling to put food on the table in our community.
"I think this year there is a great insecurity out there and an unknown for those who have been laid off," said Major Ken Perine of the Salvation Army.
He agreed with the WSU study that said currently 30% of Washington homes are struggling with where their next meal will come from.
59% of those homes have children. Currently, a third of our Washington population is dealing with food insecurity.
"Personally, I've got a neighbor down the street who works in a restaurant and it took a minute to get his unemployment thing going- for him this whole Christmas season is an insecure system, and there are a lot of people out there just like him and his family that have been coming through to our food bank and other assistances that we offer," added Major Perine.
Just last week alone, the unemployment claims were up nearly 79% compared to the week before.
The Salvation Army says after the stimulus package ended they saw a high demand in their services.
"We definitely saw a significant increase in people coming through the food bank who weren't getting the extra $600 dollars from their unemployment, so that was a pretty serious impact to us and the number of people coming through," Perine stated.
With tomorrow being the first major holiday during the Corona pandemic, people looking for a place to turn can count on a warm, holiday meal.
"Even though We are dealing with the midst of a pandemic and restrictions from lockdowns- there are still people out there that care about them, this will pass at some point, and the Salvation Army has been there for over 130 years, we are literally here right now for people in their time of need," the Corps Officer said.
The Salvation Army drive-up or walk-thru Thanksgiving meal service takes place from 1:30-3:30 at the Salvation Army on Indiana.
