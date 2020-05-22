Update, May 23, 12:07 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed that there are now 31 positive cases of COVID-19 being reported from the Philadelphia Macaroni Company's Spokane plant.
The plant closed down for disinfecting on Monday, May 18 after the first employee tested positive and all other employees were subsequently tested.
SRHD noted on Saturday, May 23, that the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the county is attributed to the outbreak at the plant but it is being contained by their contact tracing team.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Philadelphia Macaroni Company has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff members working at the Spokane plant.
According to a release by the company, 24 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The plant closed down for disinfecting on Monday, May 18 after one employee tested positive. All other employees were also tested for COVID-19.
The Spokane Regional Health District has now dispatched a contact tracing team to assist the Philadelphia Macaroni Company in containing the outbreak, including identifying any other workers who are infected and how to keep employees safe moving forward.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.