The Spokane Regional Health District held a press conference on Monday addressing the week ahead for the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Spokane Arena.
Currently, SRHD says that 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are on the way to the Spokane Arena. They've not yet arrived, but they're expecting them to get to the vaccination site Tuesday. Some of those doses will have to be repaid to other community partners who the Spokane Arena site borrowed from to get through the first week.
SRHD says that the ability to schedule appointments on the CHAS Health website will open Monday night at 5:00pm, and that they hope to have an "improved user experience" for those hoping to sign up, but are not ruling out the possibility of technical difficulties.
Last Wednesday, when the scheduling website first opened, a rush of 60,000 people wishing to get a vaccine crashed the CHAS Health site. After maintenance, they believe that their website could see double those numbers and still operate smoothly.
To sign up for a vaccine appointment, starting at 5:00pm on Monday you will find the link at chas.org/covidvaccine
You can also call 509-444-8200, calls will be taken until slots are full.