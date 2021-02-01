Over the weekend, 1,227 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Spokane Arena.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, the total number of patients the mass site has vaccinated is 3,737.
CHAS Health said they are working with SRHD, DOH, and community partners to ensure there is enough supply to vaccinate everyone with a current appointment.
CHAS Health said the mass vax site did borrow 700 doses from community partners last week. CHAS is checking with those partners to see if they need to be reimbursed.
Officials said the Spokane mass vax site is expecting an additional 4,000 doses to arrive sometime between Monday and Tuesday.
They hope to be open four days this week and vaccinate 600 people per day.
CHAS Health is reopening appointment scheduling Monday at 5 p.m.