COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Four people in Coeur d'Alene may face charges for violating the city's mask mandate. 
 
According to Chief Lee White, the charges are being reviewed at the prosecutor's office. 
 
On top of the four individuals who may be charged for breaking the mandate, five businesses may be facing charges for violating Governor Brad Little's Idaho Rebound health protocols. 
 
All five businesses are downtown bars and could face misdemeanors. 
 
Chief White said the incidents with the businesses happened on November 1, November 3 and on November 7. 
 
 

