SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, four more COVID-19 tests from the Spokane Veterans Home have come back positive.
The new cases brings the facility's total up to 23. There were also 20 new tests that came back negative.
One employee of the facility who tested positive has returned to work.
One resident of the facility died earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus. The veteran had reportedly been on end of life care for some time an had underlying medical conditions, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
More tests are currently pending and every resident is being tested for the deadly virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.