WHITMAN COUNTY, WA- Cases of COVID-19 in Whitman County continue to rise.
According to the Whitman County Emergency Management, there are 40 new positive COVID-19 cases in Whitman County brought the total to 301.
Of the 40 new cases, 27 cases are between 20-39 years of age. All patients are stable and self-isolation.
"Current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance. Masks are an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19." the release from Whitman County Emergency Management said.
In Latah County, Idaho saw an increase of 23 cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.