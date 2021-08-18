WASHINGTON - 40 Washington superintendents wrote a letter in response to Governor Jay Inslee's mask requirement for students ahead of the upcoming academic year.
"Schools play a crucial role in the health of our communities, and being educators and not health care professionals, we will follow these requirements as best we can in the midst of a very challenging situation," the letter reads. "We did our very best last year, and in the midst of a continued pandemic and impactful Delta variant, we will continue to do our best heading into this school year."
The letter cites a statewide COVID-19 student survey that says many students are "struggling deeply with their mental health and well-being."
Knowing that, the letter asks Gov. Inslee and the Washington State Department of Health to consider the following:
- Mental health and well-being metrics be included for school-aged children during press conferences.
- Any time requirements for schools are updated, include current mitigation strategies on the mental and emotional impact the pandemic is having on students.
- Establish a metric to apply to local communities that will establish a benchmark for when masks can come off, and when other mitigation isn't needed.
LOCAL DISTRICTS WHO SIGNED:
- Eric Sobotta: Reardan-Edwall School District
- Jim Kowalkowski: Davenport School District
- Kim Spacek: Inchelium School District
- Ashley Goetz: Okanogan School District
- Jason Perrins: Chewelah School District
- Barry P. DePaoli: Lake Chelan School District
- Travis W. Hanson: Deer Park School District