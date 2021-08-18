FILE — Governor Mental Health Plan

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Navos Mental Health and Wellness Center in Burien, Wash., about his budget and policy plans for fixing the state's struggling mental health system.

 Ted S. Warren / AP

WASHINGTON - 40 Washington superintendents wrote a letter in response to Governor Jay Inslee's mask requirement for students ahead of the upcoming academic year.

"Schools play a crucial role in the health of our communities, and being educators and not health care professionals, we will follow these requirements as best we can in the midst of a very challenging situation," the letter reads. "We did our very best last year, and in the midst of a continued pandemic and impactful Delta variant, we will continue to do our best heading into this school year."

The letter cites a statewide COVID-19 student survey that says many students are "struggling deeply with their mental health and well-being."

Knowing that, the letter asks Gov. Inslee and the Washington State Department of Health to consider the following:

  • Mental health and well-being metrics be included for school-aged children during press conferences.
  • Any time requirements for schools are updated, include current mitigation strategies on the mental and emotional impact the pandemic is having on students.
  • Establish a metric to apply to local communities that will establish a benchmark for when masks can come off, and when other mitigation isn't needed.
Download PDF Washington superintendents write letter to Inslee about student mask mandate

LOCAL DISTRICTS WHO SIGNED:

  • Eric Sobotta: Reardan-Edwall School District
  • Jim Kowalkowski: Davenport School District
  • Kim Spacek: Inchelium School District
  • Ashley Goetz: Okanogan School District
  • Jason Perrins: Chewelah School District
  • Barry P. DePaoli: Lake Chelan School District
  • Travis W. Hanson: Deer Park School District

