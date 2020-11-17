ADAMS COUNTY, Wash - Washington health officials are working frantically to contain the coronavirus after discovering 43 COVID-19 cases tied to a large wedding.
The wedding was November 7, however, health officials in Grant and Adams County didn't know about it.
That was until multiple people began testing positive and contact tracing lead back to the wedding.
According to the Grant County Health District, The wedding involved 300 plus people.
Gatherings of no more than 50 people were allowed at that time. As of now, now wedding receptions aren't allowed at all.
Adams County Public Health Nursing Director, Karen Potts, said the big concern is that this virus could spread like wildfire across the state.
"That is a big concern because we don't know who was all there. When you have an event like this it's difficult to get people to talk and tell you who all was there. We don't have a good record of that. We can't just go down the list of people and see if they've been tested or turned up positive. We're just trying to get the word out to individuals in case they were there that they should be watching for symptoms or getting tested or at the very least that they should quarantine for two weeks so as not to spread the disease."
Potts said this wedding situation is such a big deal that she has a contact tracer exclusively working on chasing attendees.
Potts also said that while the address of the wedding was on a private farm in Ritzville, It was really right on the Grant County border.
She said the majority of cases are from Grant County. KHQ has learned that the wedding has now been connected to 40 COVID-19 cases in Grant County and at least three in Adams County.
Potts said her team, as is true with many public health teams across the country, is exhausted.
"Everybody is pretty fatigued. We have a lot more work on our plate than we can handle, pretty much all the time. But we do manage to keep up. We have a really great group of contact tracers and they work really diligently at it every day."
At this point the Adams and Grant County Health Districts is asking anyone who was at this wedding to quarantine until Saturday.
