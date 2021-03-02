SPOKANE, Wash. - New COVID-19 vaccine locations are opening at multiple area Walmart on Tuesday.
According to a news release from Walmart, their pharmacies are receiving vaccines through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Eligible patients can make appointments on the Walmart website.
You can check your eligibility on the Washington State Department of Health Phase Finder.
COVID-19 vaccine locations include:
- Walmart Supercenter, 15727 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA, 99037
- Walmart Supercenter, 9212 N. Colton St., Spokane, WA, 99218
- Walmart Supercenter, 2301 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA, 99205
- Walmart Supercenter, 1221 S. Hayford Rd., Airway Heights, WA, 99224
- Walmart Supercenter, 5025 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA, 99212
Over 1,000 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in 24 states.