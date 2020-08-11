The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
This brings Spokane County to 4,605 cases and 85 deaths.
Over the course of the pandemic, 285 people have been hospitalized with 47 people currently in the hospital.
According to SRHD, 57.5 percent of people who tested positive have recovered.
The Washington State Department of Health is reporting 59,143 cases and 1,607 deaths across Washington state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.