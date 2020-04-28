Over 475,000 loans were processed through the Paycheck Protection Program application as of April 28.
According to the Small Business Administration, the 475,000 loans are valued at over $52 billion and over 5,100 lenders were approved.
The SBA said 70 percent of approved loans are from small lenders with less than $10 billion in assets. Thirty-billion-dollars in loans were approved by the small lenders.
The Paycheck Protection Program required that $30 billion worth of loans to be processed by small lenders which has been reached.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.