Over 475,000 loans were processed through the Paycheck Protection Program application as of April 28. 

According to the Small Business Administration, the 475,000 loans are valued at over $52 billion and over 5,100 lenders were approved. 

The SBA said 70 percent of approved loans are from small lenders with less than $10 billion in assets. Thirty-billion-dollars in loans were approved by the small lenders. 

The Paycheck Protection Program required that $30 billion worth of loans to be processed by small lenders which has been reached. 

