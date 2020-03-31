The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho has risen to 525 as of Tuesday, March 31, a number which has more than doubled since Friday.
Of that total, 31 cases of coronavirus have been reported from the Panhandle Health District, 30 from Kootenai County and one from Bonner County.
As of Tuesday, there have also been a total of nine deaths reported statewide. Three of which have come from Ada County, two from Nez Perce County, two from Blaine County, one from Cassia County and one from Canyon County.
The state is reporting that a total of 1,650 people have been tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories and another 4,951 have been tested through commercial laboratories.
The state is also noting that of the 525 cases of coronavirus, 33 are health care workers.
