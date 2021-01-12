coronavirus

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported 526 additional COVID-19 cases and nine more COVID-related deaths. 

This brings Spokane County to a total of 30,434 total cases and 430 deaths.

Since the beginning of the new year, Spokane County has seen 45 more deaths which accounts for 10 percent of the county's total deaths. 

2021 has also accounted for 14 percent of the county's total case count. 

Tags