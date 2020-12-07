SPOKANE, Wash - On Monday, The Department of Corrections for Washington State COVID-19 Dashboard showed that 541 inmates at the Airway Heights Corrections Center have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
This is 24 percent of the inmate population at the corrections center.
Forty-eight staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The outbreak at Airway Heights began Monday, Dec. 1st with four inmates.
Following the outbreak at Airway Heights Corrections Center, KHQ reached out to the Department of Corrections on behalf of several inmates, who had concerns they felt weren't being addressed. We also asked about some specific claims that the inmates made to us. You can read our questions and answers from the Department of Corrections here.
