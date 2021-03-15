Idaho is moving the needle on eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines. Starting Monday, people 55-years and older with a medical condition can receive a vaccine.
Appointments released by the Panhandle Health District on Wednesday will be available to individuals 55 years and older regardless of medical conditions.
- Age 55-64 with at least one medical condition: Appointments available now for scheduling
- Age 55-64 general population: Appointments for the week of March 22 will be released this Wednesday, March 17, for this group to schedule
- Age 45-54 with at least one medical condition: Open by Monday, March 29, 2021
- Age 45-54 general population: Open by April 5, 2021
Eligible people can use the Idaho pre-registration system to book appointments or call 877-415-5225.