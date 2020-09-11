SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County recorded another 55 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 11.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), this brings the county's cumulative total of cases up to 5,811.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county remained at 139.
In total, there have been 360 virus-related hospitalizations and 28 people are currently hospitalized.
These totals come a day after Spokane County saw 81 new cases reported, the largest daily spike since August.
