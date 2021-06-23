68% of Washingtonians 16 and older initiate COVID-19 vaccination one week from fully opening

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Two more percent is all Washington needs to fully reopen early before the official opening date of June 30.
Washington Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah wrote on Twitter that 67.9% of the state's population 16 and older has one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
At the beginning of June, White House Senior Advisor Andy Slavitt said Washington hit the 70% mark but state officials disagreed due to the way data is counted.
The Washington State Department of Health said last week, the Department of Defense made a change in their data reporting structure.
DOH Deputy Secretary Lacy Fehrenbach said there are discrepancies due to reporting changes.
"Upon working through it with them it became apparent that there was a de-duplication in their data, which meant their overall numbers decreased affecting our overall numbers," Fehrenbach said.