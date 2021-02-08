SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 2,000 vaccines across the state have gone to waste, and though that is a small fraction of the number of doses that have been administered, it is still 2,000 more people who could have been vaccinated.
The Washington Department of Health reported that 39 health care providers did not use 95% of doses given to them last week. Though DOH would not specify which providers didn't use the vaccines, CHAS says no vaccine has gone to waste at the Spokane Arena.
The mass vaccination clinic at the Spokane arena is heading into round three appointments this week. According to Kelley Charvet, CHAS spokesperson, 7,500 people have been successfully vaccinated at the arena. 7,500 doses administered and zero doses wasted, Charvet says that is because they have a plan for any leftover doses.
"We do have individuals that we can contact if we need to," Charvet said. "It is just a timing thing at the end of the day, where we work through a call list and try to just get individuals in that fall into the appropriate phases to get in for those vaccines, so we are not wasting anything."
The call list, Charvet said, is not open to the public because the demand for the vaccine is too high.