OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Red Lion Hotel in Olympia was forcibly occupied by a homeless activist group, Oly Housing Now, on Sunday.
According to the City of Olympia, around 11 a.m. on Sunday, people inside the hotel began calling 911 to report that a group was trying to forcibly take over the hotel.
Olympia Police reported that employees felt threatened.
Employees reported that some members of the activist group inside the hotel were armed with items such as hatchets, batons, knives, and had gas masks, helmets and goggles apparently in preparation for a confrontation.
There were about 45 people in the group attempting to receive free pandemic housing from Thurston County.
Around 40 other hotel guests were sheltered in place until the hotel was cleared.
According to KIRO 7, seven people were taken into custody.
Following the incident, Oly Housing Now posting to Facebook requesting that Thurston County apply for FEMA funds to be used for food, basic hygiene supplies, and other needs for people who are experiencing homelessness.