SPOKANE, Wash. - For the third time in four days, there has been a daily total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the 70's.
Thursday, the Spokane Regional Health District is reporting 70 new confirmed cases in the county. According to SRHD data, 29 of those cases are in the 20-29 age range and 23 more are in the 30-49 age range.
Spokane set records for daily counts on consecutive days earlier in the week, with 78 on Monday, June 29, and 79 on Tuesday, June 30.
There has been a total of 1,485 confirmed cases in Spokane County, with nearly 49 percent of those cases reportedly recovered.
The SRHD says there are 19 current hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and 132 cumulative hospitalizations. The COVID-related death toll remains at 39 in Spokane County.
