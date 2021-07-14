OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state officially has 70% of the population 16 years and older with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Washington Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah, eight million doses of the vaccine have been given to nearly 4.3 million people in Washington.
"We are watching variants and breakthroughs but so far there have not been any significant breakthroughs," Dr. Umair A. Shah wrote on Twitter. "Vaccinations are working and are our best way to protect ourselves!"
While the entire state of Washington has reached 70%, Spokane County is lagging.
According to the Department of Health, only 55% of people in Spokane County have initiated vaccination. That number is even lower in other parts of eastern Washington with Whitman County only seeing 40% of the population initiating vaccination.