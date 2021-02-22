SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health and CHAS Health announcing on Monday that 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses are heading to the Spokane Arena.
According to officials, appointments scheduled for first and second doses on February 23 through February 27, will continue as planned.
Patients who need to reschedule second doses will be called directly if they were previously scheduled for February 21 through February 22.
When DOH calls to reschedule appointments, they will ask the following questions:
- Date of birth to confirm identify
- Email address to send updated appointment information
- They will not ask for financial or other personal identifiable information
“Weather delays across the county pushed vaccine deliveries by a week. We are thrilled to be picking up where we left off and would like to thank the community for their patience as we’ve rescheduled appointments these past few days,” said Jennifer Dixon, site coordinator for the mass vaccination site at the Spokane Arena.
No new appointments will be opened this week at the Spokane Arena.
In the Tri-Cities, Pfizer vaccine doses arrived at the mass vaccination site on Monday allowing the site to resume vaccine appointments on Tuesday.
The site is expecting to receive Moderna vaccine shipments on Thursday.