SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District reported eight additional deaths on Monday and 283 new cases.
This brings Spokane County to a total of 29,949 cases and 421 deaths.
The death increase comes just days after Spokane County reported it's deadliest COVID-related day on Saturday. SRHD reported that 11 people died.
Since the first of the year, 40 people have died. 2021 accounts for nine percent of total deaths in the county related to COVID-19.
In the first eleven days of 2021, 3,832 cases were reported which is 12 percent of the county's total cases.
