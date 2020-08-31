PULLMAN, Wash - COVID-19 may have pushed classes online, but it's apparently not stopping students from partying.
Eight people have been cited for having parties – one on Thursday, the rest over the weekend. Most of the people who received tickets were college-aged kids, however, one person was in their 50s.
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson says he wants the parties to stop.
"I would like to see more responsibility on their part and not have their parties. Yes, you can have fun, but let's do it responsibly and not spread this even farther," he said in an interview with KHQ.
With eight citations issued last week for parties and the numbers continuing to rise, Mayor Johnson said he is hoping students realize their actions are spreading this virus.
KHQ has learned that at some parties, hosts are collecting a cover charge to help pay for potential tickets from the police department.
Because of this, Police Chief Gary Jenkins said they are working on adding to the ordinance to give tickets to participants, rather than just the host.
"We just want compliance. We don't want to be out writing tickets, we just want compliance," Chief Jenkins said.
Jenkins also said that if the numbers continue to climb, they may starting looking at more ways to enforce the guidance.
"This is a fluid situation. If we see our numbers continue to rise and see that what we are doing is not impacting enough, we will change our strategy and take more enforcement as well," he said.
Overall, the mayor and the police chief are asking everyone to think of others before attending parties.
"You are Cougs, but you are also residents of this community. Act responsibly. Let's stay away from those large parties, let's keep the masks on, let's stay six feet apart," Johnson said.
