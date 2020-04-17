LEWISTON, Idaho - Officials at Lewiston's Life Care Center have released a statement confirming an outbreak of COVID-19 among residents and staff, according to a report by The Lewiston Tribune.
To date, eight residents and 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. At least one resident was transported to the hospital where they later died due to coronavirus-related complications.
Dozens of other residents living at the facility are exhibiting symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus, but they have not been tested.
One of the employees who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered and been cleared by public health officials. They have returned to work, but the 10 other employees are still recovering at home.
The Lewiston Life Care Center is one of a dozen facilities in the Pacific Northwest operated by Life Care Centers of America, and one of three to see an outbreak of COVId-19 during the global pandemic.
The Kirkland Life Care Center near Seattle was the first long-term care facility to see an outbreak of COVID-19 and has been called the epicenter of Washington's novel coronavirus pandemic.
While no cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed at the Post Falls Life Care Center, the facility has been cited for abuse in the past and paid hefty fines related to those findings.
According to the statement acquired by the Lewiston Tribune, the Lewiston Life Care Center is "continuing to closely monitor all patients and staff and working on expanded testing within the facility now that access to testing supplies locally has improved."
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.