SPOKANE, Wash. - Eilish is one of the 165 people in Spokane County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The 26-year-old nurse is now struggling with shortness of breath and a nasty cough.
However, it's not just her symptoms that she's been struggling with. She's also trying to understand why so many people her age aren't taking social distancing more seriously.
She spoke with KHQ's Kevin Kim over FaceTime about her concerns. Check back for the full story tonight at 5 on KHQ.
