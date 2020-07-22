SPOKANE, Wash. - The curve of new COVID-19 cases across Spokane County and North Idaho continues to trend upward with new cases reported in both regions on Wednesday, July 22.
The Spokane Regional Health District recorded 74 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county's total up to 2,961. A total of 184-virus related hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic with 31 patients currently hospitalized. The coronavirus-related death toll currently stands at 43. In total, 44% of cases have recovered.
The Panhandle area saw 46 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the area-wide total up to 1,346. The Panhandle Health District reported there have been 52 cumulative hospitalizations with 22 patients currently receiving care.
In a press conference, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said that he was pleased to see an increase in people wearing masks in Spokane County. While surveying businesses, 93% of people were found to be wearing face coverings, which was up from 60% in previous weeks.
"To really see a significant change in that curve, we need to be maintaining this for a couple of weeks and it may take 4, 5, 6 weeks to really see that flattening, but that's the kind of curve that we need to be seeing," Lutz said.
