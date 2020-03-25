Hundreds of thousands of people around the world have tested positive for COVID-19, among them are some of the public figures and celebrities people have looked toward for leadership, entertainment and inspiration.
As the New York Times reports, many of those public figures have helped put a face to the virus by going public with their diagnoses.
Here is a look at some of the public figures who have announced they've tested positive for coronavirus:
Idris Elba - Elba posted a video on social media on March 16 announcing he had contracted the virus, adding that he didn't have any symptoms.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson - Hanks and Wilson issued a statement on March 11 that they had both tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. They were reportedly released from the hospital days later and went into self isolation.
Kristofer Hivju: "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju said in an Instagram post on March 16 that he'd tested positive for the virus and that he and his family were in isolation.
Rachel Matthews: The actress, who voiced Honeymaren in 'Frozen II' announced her diagnosis on Instagram on March 16.
Plácido Domingo: The 79-year-old opera star announced that he'd tested positive in a Facebook post on March 22.
Olga Kurylenko: The actress who appeared in the 2008 James Bond film "Quantum of Solace" and the TV series "Magic City" confirmed her diagnosis on March 15.
Terrance McNally: Four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrance McNally died on March 24 due to complications of the coronavirus.
Daniel Dae Kim: Kim, who is best known for his acting roles on "Lost" and Hawaii Five-0," confirmed on Instagram on March 19 that he'd tested positive for COVID-19.
Andy Cohen: Creator of the "Real Housewives" franchise and host of Bravo TV's "Watch What Happens Live" confirmed on March 20 that he tested positive for the virus.
Colton Underwood: Underwood was the leading man on Season 23 of ABC's "The Bachelor" and is a former NFL player. He announced on March 20 through an Instagram post that he'd tested positive.
Jackson Browne: Singer-songwriter, Jackson Browne tested positive, according to what he told Rolling Stone magazine.
Slimg Thug: The Houston rapper announced on Instagram that, despite his best efforts, he'd tested positive for coronavirus.
Kevin Durant: The Brookln Nets announced on March 1 that four players had tested positive. Durant later told The Athletic that he was one of them.
Callum Hudson-Odoi: The Chelsea Football Club player tested positive and said on Instagram that he'd recovered but was still following guidelines to isolate himself.
Sean Payton: New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis on March 19.
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell: The Utah Jazz stars were the first NBA players to test positive for the virus.
Prince Charles: A spokesperson for the royal family confirmed on March 25 that the heir to the British throne had tested positive for COVID-19.
Rand Paul: Republican Senator from Kentucky Rand Paul was the first senator and third member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus.
John Bessler: The University of Baltimore law professor and husband of Senator Amy Klobuchar tested positive on March 23.
Gregory Aymond: The Archbishop of New Orleans confirmed in a statement that he'd tested positive for the virus after experiencing mild symptoms.
Francis Suarez: Miami mayor Francis Suarez announced on March 13 that he'd tested positive and would remain in isolation while governing the city remotely.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau: Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for the virus according to a statement on March 12.
Prince Albert II of Monaco: According to a statement from his office on March 19, the prince tested positive for coronavirus and was being closely monitored by physicians.
Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams: on March 19, Florida Representative Mario Diaz-Balart and Utah Representative Ben McAdams became the first members of Congress to learn they'd contracted the virus.
