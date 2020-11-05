SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Regional Health District voted on Thursday to terminate the employment of Dr. Bob Lutz, who served as the health officer in Spokane. After Lutz's termination, the board voted to approve an interim health officer until they had a proper chance to vote. Their choice, Dr. Francisco (Frank) Velazquez.
Dr. Velazquez resume is deeply rooted in the medical field, having received his initial training at the Mallory Institute of Pathology in Boston and the Boston University Medical Center. Additionally, he received his Masters degree in Healthcare Management at Harvard University.
Beyond his education, Velazquez is a nationally known Physician Executive with qualifications in mergers, acquisitions, and system integration. He formerly served as the CEO of PAML and PAML Ventures, a healthcare solutions company with an emphasis in diagnostics. He is also a well-known lecturer and has published various articles on healthcare economics, life sciences technology, and economic development.
Currently, Velazquez is listed as the Physician Executive at Pathos Enterprises, LLC. His work has commonly combined the topics of healthcare and economics, saying in an article with the Spokesman Review, "I’ve seen the power of medicine to transform lives. And as a physician executive, I’ve had to pay close attention to the bottom line in the delivery of health care services."
With that in mind, the city of Spokane will look to Velazquez to provide leadership amidst one of the most uncertain time periods in our history; the COVID-19 pandemic. With the community anxious for resources to protect against the virus as well as support in maintaining economic flexibility for local businesses and employees, the community will be looking for answers following the SRHD decision.
SRHD has appointed Velazquez as the interim health officer, however multiple board members were hesitant to fully commit to him yet, given the short notice on determining a new health officer. The board voted to push the official decision on the health officer position until their next board meeting on Dec. 3. In the past, decisions to name a health officer have taken months, even years. Dr. Lutz's predecessor, Dr. Joel McCullough, was hired after a two year search.
Although the pandemic will most certainly put pressure on the board to make the decision sooner, Velazquez will serve as the interim health officer of Spokane in the meantime.
