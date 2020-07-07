SPOKANE, Wash. - We are getting a first look at the number of companies and businesses across Washington state and Spokane that have received government Personal Protection Program (PPP) loans to offset the shortfalls caused by the pandemic.
A spreadsheet comprised of more than 15,000 businesses from across the state, lists the businesses registered names, the city they're located in and what loan amount was applied for.
It doesn't give an exact amount, instead listing generalized amounts.
The list includes restaurants, construction companies, non-profits and even professional services like lawyers and insurance companies.
At first glance, some of the most-notable businesses that received $5-$10 million loans in Spokane include, Incyte Pathology, construction firms Lydig Construction and N A Degerstrom Inc and manufacturer Wagstaff.
Cowels Publishing, the parent company of KHQ, also received a PPP loan for $2-$5 million.
Business owners who would like to apply for a PPP loan can do so through the SBA website HERE.
The full list can be viewed here:
