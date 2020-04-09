As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the country and the world, a number of essential stores have decided to close their doors on Easter Sunday to give employees a chance to rest.
Here's a look at some of the stores that will be closed on Sunday, April 12:
- Trader Joe's: On its website, Trader Joe's advised shoppers to fill their baskets early as they'll be closed Easter to give their "incredible crew members a much needed day of rest."
- Lowe's: “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge," The Lowe's President said in a statement online.
- Costco
- Target
