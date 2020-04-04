SPOKANE, Wash. - As stay-home orders across the country continue, a number of essential stores have begun limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside at a time.
Here is a look at some of the stores that have enacted new policies to limit the number of shoppers allowed inside at a time:
As of Friday, April 3, Costco enacted a new rule allowing no more than two people at a time to enter its warehouses per membership card.
Home Depot has also announced that in an effort to encourage social distancing, stores may limit the number of customers allowed inside at any given time.
Starting on Saturday, April 4, Target has also begun actively limiting and, when necessary, limiting the total number of people inside based on the store’s specific square footage.
As of Saturday, April 4, Walmart will begin limiting store entry. Stores will only allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, approximately 20% of a store’s capacity.
