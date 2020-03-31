SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's Fire Training Center is now serving as the Inland COVID-19 Command Center.
The center serves as the brain of the operation in the battle against coronavirus in the Inland Northwest. It's where city, county and state leaders work around the clock to track numbers, set policy and gauge where help is most needed.
The people who work there are the first line of defense against coronavirus and part of that responsibility is to stay healthy. Everyone who works there gets tested twice a day.
In the center there are four incident commanders who monitor and evaluate every development in an effort to put everything they've got into the fight against the virus
In the planning room, staff documents completed operations, plans future ones and keeps a detailed record of everything throughout an incident. In the finance operations room, workers are tasked with figuring out how everything gets paid for and by whom.
Whether it's incident command, planning, finances or field operations, there are a lot of moving parts in the firs-of-its-kind operation.
"The important takeaway is that this is a whole community effort. We have all of our partners and 71 different agencies who are being represented here in this building and in the overall command structure, so it truly is a whole community effort of, not just government, but all our non-governmental and volunteer and community-led programs. So it really is a very, very large team effort," Chandra Fox with Spokane County Department of Emergency Command said.
The command center will remain operational for the foreseeable future.
