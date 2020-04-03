POST FALLS, Idaho - The InkLab in Post Falls is selling T-shirts and you can pick whichever local Idaho business you want to donate the proceeds to.
The shirts are selling for $19.99 and about $10 dollars of that goes to the business of your choice.
They came up with this idea just days ago and they said being a local business themselves, they wanted to find ways to help others.
"When we first opened, we had so much support from the community, and we want to give back to them now," said Richard Tilley, owner of InkLab.
You can order one by visiting their website HERE.They are offering curbside pickup for your shirt.
InkLab is also selling masks that are made from recycled water bottles. These masks can be worn alone or in combination with a disposable masks to help preserve the disposable one.
You can also choose to buy and donate a mask to medical professionals or first responders.
