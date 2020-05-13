POST FALLS, Idaho - While most schools in our region and across the nation are closed, Cornerstone Christian Academy in Post Falls reopened last week after closing on March 17.
"It was like the first day of school, we didn't know how that was going to feel. There was some kids that were shy but others were running out of there car to see their teacher," said Reverend Kimberly Young, Principal and Kindergarten teacher at Cornerstone Christian Academy.
The school has about 120 students and they split the day in half, with 50% of students attending in the morning and the other half in the afternoon. Cornerstone also has a daycare, which has about 50 kids enrolled.
The teachers are going over core curriculum during their half day with the students. During that time, they are also sanitizing frequently-touched surfaces hourly.
"They like to disinfect, that's there new favorite word, they would much rather clean a chair here then their bedroom at their house," Young said.
Young said students have really been great about it and are adapting well.
"They don't want to touch each other because they don't want to jeopardize, even at 5 years old, they don't want to jeopardize, possibly spreading anything, said Young.
Classes were previously already capped at twenty students, so they said adjusting to social distancing wasn't that hard.
They have desks spread apart, they are sanitizing and washing kids' hands often, and have smaller class sizes, some classes even only have three students in them.
Young said that the adjustment back into the classroom has been great, they said that parents did great stepping in, but they know that the value of in class learning in priceless.
Cornerstone is a year-round school, they operate the same amount of days as a public school but, it is just spread out through the year.
They also do not fall under the Idaho State Board of Education, they are still accredited and meet standards. They have been working very closely with Panhandle Health District and following CDC guidelines during this reopening.
