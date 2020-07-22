SPOKANE, Wash. - Fall is creeping ever closer and for school districts in the Inland Northwest, the upcoming school year is going to be one unlike any other.
Here are the current tentative plans laid out by school districts in Spokane County and the surrounding areas (Note: this list will be updated as more plans become available):
- Elementary students in grades K-4 will attend school every day of the week. Students in grades 5 and 6 will likely go to school on an alternating day schedule, to provide adequate spacing and class sizes that meet safety guidelines.
- Secondary students will go to school on an alternating day schedule, due to the larger enrollments at middle and high schools. Using an alternating day schedule will allow for proper social distancing and class sizes that accommodate the 6-foot distancing requirement.
- Modifications to the learning plan will be offered to special education students and other student groups that require additional support.
- Families not comfortable having their students return to in-person instruction will be able to register for a full distance learning option that can include instructor-led classes, project-based activities and social-emotional learning. We will have details about how to register in August.
Mead School District (potential scenarios):
- Face-to-Face Instruction: If allowed by local and state officials, MSD will resume face-to-face instruction for all students K-12, including preschool. They will follow strict safety guidelines, including social distancing and other requirements set forth by the state.
- Split/Rotating Schedules: If MSD is not allowed to resume regular face-to-face instruction for all students, they are planning for a split/rotating schedule for all students. Students would not attend every day, however the goal would be to ensure that students living in the same household attend school on the same days. This scenario would allow staff to work with smaller groups of students at a time. When students aren't physically at school, they would be engaged in online learning activities.
- Continuous Learning 2.0: If state or local officials do not allow for students to attend school in person this fall, MSD will engage students in "robust online learning opportunities." This scenario will look very different than the one that played out last spring. Feedback from families included a desire for more direct contact from teachers and a more structured daily schedule and routine. Online learning would include a blend of recorded lessons and live instruction, depending on the grade level. Students in need of technology will once again be able to check out laptops for use during the school year. Contingency plans are also being developed for families without internet access.
