As vaccine rollout continues across the country, it turns out some don't trust the vaccine itself. According to a poll by the Associated Press, 1/3 of Americans don't plan on getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Here are some of the reasons people in Washington told KHQ they won't get a vaccine:
- They think it doesn't prevent them from getting COVID-19 or spreading it.
- They don't trust it.
- They say that not enough testing has been done on it.
- They say the side effects are too dangerous.
But, the on the Centers for Disease Control website, most, if not all questions about the validity and safety of the vaccine are answered.
For a real-life example of the vaccine's safety and efficacy, more than 3,000 first responders in Spokane have been vaccinated. So far, there have been no serious side effects and according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, less people in his department have been calling in sick since they have been vaccinated.
“The organization has seen a substantial decrease in the use of sick time related to COVID illnesses," Schaeffer said. "We attribute that decrease to a number of initial initiatives that include mask wearing, social distancing with the pubic where possible, PPE wearing on incidents and vaccinations.”
The CDC hopes that over time, people will learn to trust the science behind the vaccine as more people get the shot.