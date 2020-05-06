SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Starting this month, there is now more convenient access to COVID-19 screening services throughout Spokane County.
There are now select CHAS, Providence, MultiCare (Rockwood and Indigo), Unify, Native Project, Kaiser Permanente and Franklin Park Urgent Care clinics beginning to offer COVID-19 screening and testing.
Healthcare officials will screen individuals for signs and symptoms of possible COVID-19 exposure, and test if needed, depending on protocols and testing supplies. Some locations offer walk-in screening, while others ask you to consult with a provider prior to visiting.
A map listing COVID-19 screening sites in Spokane County is available on the Spokane Regional Health District website.
As of Monday, May 4, the screening site at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center is open for COVID screening/testing and is being managed by the Washington National Guard. The drive-through clinic is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
