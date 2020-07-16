OLYMPIA, Wash. - Those receiving unemployment benefits will soon stop seeing an additional $600 with their payments.
Unless Congress acts to extend or adjust it, the additional $600 per week in federal benefits under the CARES Act will stop after the week ending Saturday, July 25. The program is entirely federally funded and state agencies do not have a say in whether the benefits are extended, the Washington State Employment Security Department explains.
“We are committed to supporting both workers and employers as they navigate the changing workforce landscape,” said Employment Security Department Commissioner, Suzi LeVine. “ESD and our partners in the WorkSource system are here to help in the search for a new job or a new career, or maintain benefits if you cannot yet go back to work. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, many employers are still hiring across the state, and with the expiration of the additional $600 in benefits on the horizon it is a good time to look for your next opportunity.”
For the past few months, nearly all Washingtonians receiving unemployment benefits received an additional $600 per week on top of their weekly benefit amount.
The ESD says if you were eligible for benefits from April 4-July 25, you will still be eligible for back payments of federal funds for all weeks for which they were eligible in the event the claim is resolved after July 25.
