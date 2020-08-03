SPOKANE, Wash. - An additional seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Spokane County since Friday.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), the county has reported 66 deaths associated with the virus as of Monday, August 3. That total is up from 59 cases on Friday.
In addition, SRHD also reported that the countywide case total has now risen to 4,002. An additional 59 cases were reported on Monday, a sharp decline compared to the record-breaking 146 cases that were reported Friday.
There have been a total of 250 hospitalizations associated with the virus and 44 patients remain in the hospital currently. SRHD is reporting that 52.9% of cases have recovered.
