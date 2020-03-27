KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19, bringing Kootenai County's total to 11.
According to the Health District, the new case is a man in his 70s from Kootenai County who is self-isolating at home. The case appears to be travel related and contact tracing is ongoing.
The Health District continues to urge people to practice social distancing and other good health habits.
