UPDATED ON MARCH 27 AT 5:29 P.M.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The latest numbers released by the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management show six new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 16 confirmed cases.
According to a release by the emergency management office, one of the cases involves a man in his 70s who is self-isolating at home. He is experiencing mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization.
The other five cases are still being investigated by the Panhandle Health District.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19, bringing Kootenai County's total to 11.
According to the Health District, the new case is a man in his 70s from Kootenai County who is self-isolating at home. The case appears to be travel related and contact tracing is ongoing.
The Health District continues to urge people to practice social distancing and other good health habits.
