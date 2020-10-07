coronavirus graphic (1).jpg

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Administrators at West Valley High have been working from home in quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19. 

In an email sent to KHQ a spokesperson for the district said that staff worked with Spokane Regional Health and is self-quarantining for 14 days. 

District administrators are assisting the staff with supervision of the 38 students. 

West Valley has a COVID-19 dashboard where they post information about COVID-19 cases in the district. That dashboard can be found here

