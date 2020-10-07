SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Administrators at West Valley High have been working from home in quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
In an email sent to KHQ a spokesperson for the district said that staff worked with Spokane Regional Health and is self-quarantining for 14 days.
District administrators are assisting the staff with supervision of the 38 students.
West Valley has a COVID-19 dashboard where they post information about COVID-19 cases in the district. That dashboard can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.