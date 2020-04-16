Our country's highways act as the arteries that keep our nation alive and the unsung heroes of those highways, the truck drivers, are working hard to deliver all of the goods that we need, goods that as we've seen with recent panic buying, we all take a bit for granted.
While being in the cab of a semi-truck for long hauls is part of the job, being stuck inside the cab because you're in self-quarantine doesn't sound like much fun, but it's the position on local truck driver currently finds himself in.
"After a couple of days I'll probably get antsy," Ken told me over the phone Thursday morning from inside his semi-truck.
Ken's been driving semi-trucks for more than a decade and most recently has been out on the road for about two weeks - Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City - but his truck now sits parked somewhere in the Inland Northwest indefinitely as he's placed himself in quarantine after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 while out on the road. When the symptoms hit, Ken radioed dispatch and told them he needed to shut down and get tested, which is something that wasn't as easy as he thought it might be.
"They're (the Spokane screening site) initial response was that my symptoms were too minor," according to Ken.
Not wanting to take no for answer, but more importantly, not wanting to risk exposing his family, many of whom have underlying conditions that could put them at great risk if exposed, Ken called his insurance company. After speaking with a nurse and a practitioner, combined with a little persistence, Ken got the test done, but now he waits for the results inside the cab of his parked semi-truck - a space he said is about 9 long by 6 feet wide.
"When you're a truck driver, especially for 15 years, you're used to being in the truck," Ken said. "You're truck is your home, but you're also used to your truck moving."
Parked in quarantine isn't something Ken's used to, but he knows it's something that needs to be done to protect the public, his co-workers, and his family.
While Ken's particular situation is unique, his problem is not. Stuck in the purgatory of having taken a test and waiting for results is something Gov. Inslee says he's wants to solve and says rapid testing, isolation and treatment will be one of the goals to reopening Washington.
"We need to build the equivalent of a fire brigade," Gov. Inslee said during a press conference on Wednesday. "When your house is on fire, you call the fire department and they come very rapidly. We need the same type of response from a 'COVID Fire Brigade', if you think of it in those terms where a person with symptoms can call, get tested immediately, be isolated immediately and we can contact trace, go to all the people that they've contacted who potentially could've had the virus transmitted."
As for Ken, medical professionals told him it would be a couple of days before his results came back, which means he's hunkered down in the cab of his truck until then.
"It' don't feel great, but I certainly don't want to get anyone sick or potentially dying. That to me is far more important," Ken said.
Ken told me he has plenty of ways to keep himself entertained for the next couple of days. Inside his cab he has a phone, a tablet, TV, microwave, fridge and a bed.
He did say he only gets out of the truck to use the bathroom and says he's taking proper precautions with PPE, social distancing and proper hand hygiene so he doesn't spread whatever illness he has.
